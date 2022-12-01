RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is now accepting applications for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants for the 2024 fiscal year.

The grants will be available through a combination of multiple state and federal sources.

Prospective grantees will have until Feb. 1, 2023, to submit applications for funding.

Once the application period is over, DRPT will evaluate the submissions and recommend project funding to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for the Six-Year Improvement Program. A series of statewide public hearings will be held prior to the board’s final decision in June 2023.

Current application guidance, including eligible project categories, can be found on the DRPT website.