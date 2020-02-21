Breaking News
Richmond Police: Man fighting for life after hit-and-run on Magnolia Street
Closings & Delays
There are currently 42 active closings. Click for more details.

Grant will help Virginia test schools for lead in water

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it was awarding Virginia over $700,000 in grant funding to assist with identifying sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child care facilities.

The $737,000 will go to the Department of Health, which will use it to support voluntary testing programs.

Lead in drinking water has been linked to developmental delays in children and can damage the brain, red blood cells and kidneys. It is most often caused by lead service lines — pipes connecting a home to a water main — or lead fixtures in a home or school.

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is a priority for EPA,” said Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This funding will support Virginia’s efforts to detect and reduce lead in drinking water, thereby protecting children’s health at schools and elsewhere.”

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events