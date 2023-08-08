It is the third largest hailstone in Virginia's recorded history

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A near record-breaking hailstone was recorded in Caroline County following Monday night’s severe weather.

This hailstone — measured at approximately 4.75 inches — is the third largest in Virginia’s recorded history. The Commonwealth hasn’t seen a hailstone bigger since the 1960s.

(Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service in Wakefield)

Stormtracker8’s meteorologists tracked a storm that was producing very large hail last night that crossed Caroline County. In addition to the expected 3-inch-sized hail, a tornado warning was issued for the storm.

The following 3D model shows the core of the hail in purple. The vertical ascent of the storm breaks at 40,000 feet — a very powerful and dynamic storm for our region.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time our region experienced hail as big as 4 inches was on May 9, 2003, it was recorded near Jarrett in Sussex County. The largest sized hail ever recorded in Virginia was 5 inches.