CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A near record-breaking hailstone was recorded in Caroline County following Monday night’s severe weather.
This hailstone — measured at approximately 4.75 inches — is the third largest in Virginia’s recorded history. The Commonwealth hasn’t seen a hailstone bigger since the 1960s.
Stormtracker8’s meteorologists tracked a storm that was producing very large hail last night that crossed Caroline County. In addition to the expected 3-inch-sized hail, a tornado warning was issued for the storm.
The following 3D model shows the core of the hail in purple. The vertical ascent of the storm breaks at 40,000 feet — a very powerful and dynamic storm for our region.
According to the National Weather Service, the last time our region experienced hail as big as 4 inches was on May 9, 2003, it was recorded near Jarrett in Sussex County. The largest sized hail ever recorded in Virginia was 5 inches.
|Observation Time
|Diameter (inches)
|Diameter (cm)
|Diameter (mm)
|Latitude
|Longitude
|Affected County
|4/23/1968 16:40
|5
|12.7
|127
|36.78
|-83.08
|Lee County VA
|7/2/1968 14:00
|5
|12.7
|127
|39
|-77.4
|Loudoun County VA
|6/4/1993 13:55
|4.5
|11.43
|114.3
|37.02
|-79.88
|Franklin County VA
|5/4/1996 18:55
|4.5
|11.43
|114.3
|38.48
|-78
|Culpeper County VA
|6/4/2002 17:15
|4.5
|11.43
|114.3
|38.17
|-78.57
|Albemarle County VA
|5/9/2003 15:45
|4.25
|10.8
|107.95
|36.8
|-77.47
|Sussex County VA