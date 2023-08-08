CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A near record-breaking hailstone was recorded in Caroline County following Monday night’s severe weather.

This hailstone — measured at approximately 4.75 inches — is the third largest in Virginia’s recorded history. The Commonwealth hasn’t seen a hailstone bigger since the 1960s.

(Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service in Wakefield)

Stormtracker8’s meteorologists tracked a storm that was producing very large hail last night that crossed Caroline County. In addition to the expected 3-inch-sized hail, a tornado warning was issued for the storm.

The following 3D model shows the core of the hail in purple. The vertical ascent of the storm breaks at 40,000 feet — a very powerful and dynamic storm for our region.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time our region experienced hail as big as 4 inches was on May 9, 2003, it was recorded near Jarrett in Sussex County. The largest sized hail ever recorded in Virginia was 5 inches.

Observation TimeDiameter (inches)Diameter (cm)Diameter (mm)LatitudeLongitudeAffected County
4/23/1968 16:40512.712736.78-83.08Lee County VA
  7/2/1968 14:00512.712739-77.4Loudoun County VA
    6/4/1993 13:554.511.43114.337.02-79.88Franklin County VA
    5/4/1996 18:554.511.43114.338.48-78Culpeper County VA
    6/4/2002 17:154.511.43114.338.17-78.57Albemarle County VA
    5/9/2003 15:454.2510.8107.9536.8-77.47Sussex County VA
Largest hailstones ever recorded in Virginia. (Courtesy of NWS in Wakefield)