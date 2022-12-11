CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Greenbrier Mall has been evacuated Saturday night after reports of shots fired.

A spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they received reports around 8:13 p.m. in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway in reference to a shooting in the Greenbrier Mall parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a crime scene near the old Sears building. Police say no injured people were located and there have been no injuries reported at this time.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

In a tweet from the City of Chesapeake, police say this is not an active shooter situation and that Greenbrier Mall is being evacuated as a precaution.

#UPDATE: From @ChesapeakePD – There we’re reports of gunshots going off outside the mall, police got here and found no victims.



At this time, there are no reported injuries per PD.



The mall is being evacuated as a precaution.



There is no suspect in custody.@WAVY_News — Madison (@MadisonPearman) December 11, 2022

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.