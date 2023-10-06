GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating after an employee at Greensville Correctional Facility was found dead in her car that was parked in the facility’s parking lot.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, State Police said a female employee was found dead inside her vehicle in the parking lot of the correctional center — located at 901 Corrections Way in the town of Jarratt in Greensville County.

The woman’s remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy, according to police.

State Police said at this stage of the investigation, the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation is ongoing.

