GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A rise in illness caused school leaders to close all Greensville County public schools on Monday, Nov. 7.

According to a release sent out by the school superintendent, this week, the school has had a higher number of staff absences due to sickness. The closure comes alongside a surge in respiratory illness filling hospitals with sick children ahead of peak virus season.

“We know that many of our students and families are also experiencing this issue, as there appears to be a number of bugs going around at the moment,” the release wrote.

The school decided to make Monday an “asynchronous day of learning” for students in all grade levels. No students will attend school in person on Monday. While the schools are closed, custodians will reportedly conduct a deep cleaning of the schools.

Greensville isn’t the first local school to modify its schedule due to illness this season: St. Michael’s Episcopal School in Richmond closed its middle school due to flu-like symptoms last week, and Stafford County High School canceled all after-school activities for several days after almost 1,000 students, almost half of the student body, called out sick.

“We are taking this action to provide an opportunity for our students and staff to get well and focus on their physical and social-emotional health,” the Greensville County release said.

All Greensville County public schools staff have a scheduled Professional Development training (teacher work day) on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Students will return to school on Wednesday, Nov. 9.