Greensville County Schools close due to a ‘received threat’

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — Greensville County schools were closed Friday as a result of a “received threat,” according to Greensville County Public Schools and the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.

The notice was posted at 10:31 p.m. Thursday and included an apology to parents for the late warning.

A copy of the notice was also posted to the Greensville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, but neither post specified what threat had been made.

Greensville County High School had been placed on a “soft lockdown” on Thursday, according to the school division. There’s no word yet on whether today’s school closures are related to that incident.