Greensville court set to hear former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler’s petition over skill games ban today

MONETA, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville Circuit Court is set to hear Virginia business owner and former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler’s petition for a preliminary injunction to prevent the enforcement of the ban on skill games this morning.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m., and will be conducted at the Courthouse at 315 South Main Street in Emporia.

It is set to last most of the day and Sadler’s attorneys will argue that the ban should be placed on hold because the law establishing it (SB 971) is unconstitutional.

Sadler claims the ban that became effective on July 1 has adversely affected hundreds of small business owners, convenience stores, truck stops and restaurants throughout the commonwealth.

Sadler also said he has no issue with casino gaming coming to the commonwealth, but that it shouldn’t come at the expense of small business.

“I believe we have an exceptionally strong case,” Sadler said. “We’ve assembled a top-notch legal team and I’m excited for Monday’s hearing as another step forward in the fight to stop state government’s unconstitutional overreach against small businesses like mine.”