Group protests monthly at NRA headquarters

FAIRFAX,Va. (WDVM) — It’s been eight years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since then, there has been a push for greater change in gun laws across the nation.

In Virginia, one group has been protesting outside the NRA headquarters every month since that day.

“The goal of the protest is to draw constant attention to the fact that there are too many legislators in the pocket of the gun lobby,” said Martina Leinz.

Leinz is the President of the NOVA chapter of Brady United Against Gun Violence. She says they will continue to be the voices of those who no longer have one. 17-year-old Remy Regaspi says that young people need to act.

“We are the future. This generation is going to make a lot of changes and it’s important for us to start now while we can,” said Regaspi.

Regaspi lost friends at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He says that some things needs to change.

“I mean we don’t have to get rid of guns completely. I just want to know that I’m safe at school. And I want to know that the government is keeping us safe,” said Regaspi.

Leinz says that this is about protecting future generations and honoring victims of gun violence.



“I believe our children and our grandchildren deserve to live in a country free from gun violence. And we know what it would take to bring that about. It just requires political will,” said Leinz.

WDVM reached out to the NRA but they refused to comment.

The group says they will continue protesting rain or shine until legislative change happens.