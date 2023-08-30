RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you heard of a moon garden? These gardens — adorned with light-colored native plants — glow in the moonlight, attracting night pollinators and other important species.

After sunset, many species of moths and bats become active as they search for food sources. Moths are drawn to fragrant blossoms, where they feed on the blooms’ nectar, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

At night, species of nocturnal bats feed on insects that may be attracted to flowers or water sources. Since many bat species are classified as endangered in the state, such as the Virginia big-eared bat and the gray bat, these gardens may be a small way to support their populations.

White moth blends in to mayapple (Photo: Charles Pierce, U.S. Forest Service) Lesser long-nosed bat feeding (Photo: Nancy Bailey, Bureau of Land Management)

To support these nocturnal species, the Fish and Wildlife Service recommends creating a moon garden by doing the following: