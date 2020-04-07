Gun background checks in Virginia surge amid fears over virus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gun sales in Virginia have soared during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 80,000 background checks on gun purchases were done in March, according to figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center, up 75% from the same month last year.

Federally licensed firearms dealers are required to request background checks for each customer. There were 80,228 background checks conducted by the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center in March 2020, compared to 45,826 checks in March 2019.

While background checks give a glimpse of the number of gun sales in the state, they do not provide the specific number of purchases. Background checks are done on each customer buying from a federally licensed gun dealer, not one for every firearm bought by that person.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: