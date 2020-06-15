Gun rights groups seek injunction blocking Virginia’s new one-gun-a-month law

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Gun rights groups have filed a lawsuit in Goochland Circuit Court challenging Virginia’s new one-handgun-a-month law, which passed during this year’s General Assembly session when gun control measures became the focus of the Democratic-led legislature.

In April, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed multiple bills aimed at putting additional restrictions on gun purchases that were passed during the 2020 session. Legislation signed by Northam included those requiring background checks on all firearm sales, establishing a red flag law in Virginia and reinstating the state’s one-handgun-a-month policy.

Pro-gun groups, including the Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and Gun Owners Foundation, requested an injunction June 12 claiming the one-gun-a-month law violates the state’s constitution.

“Gov. Northam wants a repeat of this failed law, which was previously repealed in 2012,” Erich Pratt, senior vice president of GOA and GOF, said in a statement released Monday. “In the past eight years, Virginia was ranked as one of the safest states in the country. This shows that the radical push for gun control has nothing to do with reducing crime, but rather is about implementing a disarmament agenda.”

A spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring wrote in a release that Herring will defend the constitutionality of the law. A hearing has been scheduled for June 25.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

