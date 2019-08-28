Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown, is visiting his two new restaurants in Hampton

Guy Fieri leaves a taping of “The Late Show with David Letterman” in New York, April 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Mayor of Flavortown is coming back to Hampton Roads next week, and you have a chance to meet him!

Guy Fieri is visiting his two new restaurants at Hampton’s Power Plant — the Pizza Parlor and Dive and Taco Joint — on Sept. 4. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can register online for a chance to meet Fieri and get some signed swag. The sweepstakes closes on Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

This isn’t Fieri’s first time in Hampton Roads. His Emmy-nominated show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has featured food spots in the region several times, prompting his previous appearances.

Fieri’s first of his three restaurants in Hampton Roads is located in Norfolk at Waterside District.