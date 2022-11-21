CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Michael Hollins, one of the two victims injured in the University of Virginia mass shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13, has been discharged from the hospital.

According to a tweet sent out by Hollins’ mother around 7 a.m., Mike was discharged from UVA Medical Center Monday morning, just over a week after he was shot on a bus on campus Grounds while returning from a school field trip.

“Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH,” Brenda Hollins wrote. “I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!”

Mike Hollins (Courtesy of UVA)

Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan were identified on Tuesday, Nov. 15 as the two injured victims in the shooting, Morgan was released from the hospital that day. Three U.Va. football players, Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, were all killed in the tragic shooting.

“Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life,” Brenda Hollins wrote in the tweet. “Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families! They need us!! GOD is amazing!”