WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is ending, but Halloween is already in the air at Busch Gardens. The annual Howl-O-Scream will return to the park on Friday, Sept. 9.

This year’s event includes five haunted houses, four live performances, and themed areas around the park. Nighttime rides will also be available on eight attractions, including the all-new Pantheon roller coaster.

Howl-O-Scream photos provided by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Guests over 21 can head to two party zones for live music and dancing, or enjoy six themed Halloween bars around the park for drinks and snacks.

Behind the scenes tours will also be available for those that want a full look at how the event is made.

Howl-O-Scream will run on select nights from Sept. 10 Oct. 31.