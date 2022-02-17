Hampton Circuit Court judges recuse themselves from Bigsby case

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — All Hampton Circuit Court Judges recused themselves from the felony child neglect case against Cory Bigsby.

Bigsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, said he received word from the Hampton Circuit Court on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The order was filed on Tuesday, February 15. In it, Chief Judge, Michael A. Gaten requested that the Supreme Court of Virginia appoint a judge to sit in for Hampton’s judges.

10 On Your Side is working to determine why the judges recused themselves and will publish more information as we receive it.

Bigsby was charged with felony child neglect four days after he reported his 4-year-old son Codi missing to the Hampton Police Department. The agency launched a massive search operation that included several agencies, including the FBI, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and community volunteers. Codi remains missing.

Bigsby is the main suspect in Codi’s disappearance, although the felony child neglect charges aren’t directly related to the 4-year-old’s case. They stem from alleged incidents that happened in December and January in which Bigsby told police he left his four young children home alone with no way to contact emergency services.

Bigsby remained in police custody from Jan. 31 until he was charged with neglect on Feb. 3.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot originally said Bigsby was voluntarily answering questions and had not requested an attorney; however, on Monday, Talbot told the public that new information showed Bigsby did request an attorney on Feb. 1 and that request was not honored.