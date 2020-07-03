Hampton Coliseum to host two-day drive-in movie theater event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Coliseum will be hosting a two-day, pop-up style drive-in movie theater event to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

The shows will take place on Friday, July 17, and again on Saturday, July 18. The movies will start promptly at 7 p.m. and then at 10 p.m. Vehicles should plan to arrive before the show begins for parking.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for $30 per vehicle plus a $6 fee and must be purchased in advance. For an additional $20, movie-goers can add movie snack-packs to their ticket order — snack-packs include four popcorns, four candies, and four drinks.

Tickets will be available for purchase until 3:00 p.m. on the day of the show.

Safety

The Hampton Coliseum has put additional precautions in place for the safety of guests and staff.

Visitors are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of social distance while inside and outside the facility.

All moviegoers must stay in their car during the movie except to visit the restroom or concessions just inside the Coliseum. Congregating outside your vehicle will not be permitted.

Children must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian when visiting restrooms and concessions.

Be respectful of people and property as this is a family event.

Hampton Coliseum will provide all vehicles with a trash bag upon arrival.

If you are sick, running a fever, or have been exposed to COVID-19, stay home.

Firearms, weapons of any kind, alcoholic beverages, and family pets are strictly forbidden.

All vehicles are subject to search. Service animals are welcome at any time.

More information can be found online at hamptoncoliseum.org.

