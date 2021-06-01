Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney receives investigation results for traffic stop of Lt. Nazario

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2020, file frame from Windsor, Va., police body camera, Lt. Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was pepper-sprayed by Windsor police during a traffic stop in Windsor. The episode was a grim reminder to many Black Americans that even being in military uniform doesn’t necessarily protect them from mistreatment by police. (Windsor Police via AP, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney has received the results of Virginia State Police’s investigation into the December traffic stop where Windsor Police officers held Lt. Caron Nazario at gunpoint and pepper sprayed him.

Virginia State Police have been independently investigating the case for months. Shortly after a video of the stop gained national attention in April, state police sent out a release calling for witnesses to the incident.

Now that investigation has concluded, the files have been handed over to Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell. Bell was appointed special prosecutor for the case after the top prosecutor from Isle of Wight recused herself.

He will decide whether or not to prosecute the officers. As of Tuesday, Bell has only been able to confirm that he has received the file.

The traffic stop from Dec. 2020 prompted Nazario to file a lawsuit against the two officers involved, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, claiming his civil rights were violated.