Hampton courts evacuated after bomb threats

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating bomb threats called into both the city’s General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relation courts Tuesday morning.

There were two separate threats at the complex in the 200 block of N King Street, per Sergeant Reggie Williams with Hampton police, and all three courts (Circuit as well) were evacuated. The call to police came in at 8:25 a.m.

A court clerk confirmed the General District Court will remain closed for the rest of the day Tuesday.

Hampton Police said an unknown suspect contacted the courts and indicated he was going to blow up the buildings. Hampton Police and Fire responded and did a sweep of the locations. They did not find any suspicious devices.

If you have any information that could help investigators track down the person who made this threat, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.