Hampton High School senior battling rare kidney cancer surprised with PS5

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Seth Calhoun, a 17-year-old senior at Hampton High School, is battling a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer with an unknown timeline.

Less than a year ago, he was healthy and doing all the things he loved. After experiencing back pain and finding blood in his urine, Seth went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with stage 4 renal medullary carcinoma (RMC).

Seth was given three months left to live without treatment.

During an interview to raise awareness for RMC, Seth was asked if he had any holiday wishes.

He said would love to get a chance to play the new PlayStation 5 — as playing video games is one of the few things he can still do from the comfort of his home.

Well, administrators at Hampton High School saw the story and got him one!

Seth received the surprise gift the morning before he had to go to the hospital for chemotherapy.

If you’re interested in donating to Seth’s Go Fund Me to help with medical bills, click here.

