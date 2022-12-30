42-year-old Keith Alexander Norman, of Hampton, was killed in a car crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton Friday, Dec. 30 (Photo: Virginia State Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Friday morning on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

Police say officers were called to I-64 near the Hampton Roads Center Parkway at approximately 2:13 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 for a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 42-year-old Keith Alexander Norman, of Hampton, had been ejected from the 2004 Honda sedan he had been driving during the crash. Norman died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say preliminary investigations reveal Norman’s car ran off the road, hit a jersey wall and crossed all four travel lanes before traveling into the woodline where it hit several trees and a road sign. Norman’s car came to a stop in a grassy area on the right shoulder.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.