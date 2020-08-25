Hampton Police: 17-year-old found dead in vacant lot on Old Buckroe Road

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a vacant lot Monday morning on Old Buckroe Road.

Police said they got the call at 10:13 a.m. The teenager, a Hampton resident, was found in the 1200 block of Old Buckroe.

Officers arrived on scene to find the teenager dead with injuries from an “apparent stabbing.”

The motive and circumstances of his death are still under investigation, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect or suspects in this case.

