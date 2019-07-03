1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Investigators find remains of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin

Virginia News

by: WAVY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators found remains of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin at 8:50 a.m., Hampton Police chief Terry Sult said in a news conference.

Hampton’s police chief is expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the investigation into the disappearance of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

The scheduled news conference comes after the arrest of the child’s mother, Julia Tomlin. Police charged her with three counts of felony child neglect.

Noah was reported missing to police more than 10 hours after he was last seen at his home in the Buckroe Beach area on Monday, June 24.

Sult said in an update on Friday that investigators believe Noah is dead based on a “highly coordinated investigation.” Investigators have focused the search for Noah on a landfill, but the child has not been found.

Stay with WRIC.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events