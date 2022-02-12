Hampton police spend several hours on scene near Codi Bigsby’s house Saturday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two weeks after Codi Bigsby was first reported missing, police spent several hours on the scene near his house on Saturday night.

Community members tell 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding that a child’s jacket and tire tracks were seen on the ground near Codi Bigsby’s home. A woman was reportedly searching in the area when she came across the jacket.

#BREAKING .@HamptonVAPolice are searching an area behind the apartments where #CodiBigsby was last seen. People on scene told me they found a child’s jacket and saw tire tracks in the ground. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ysNDHqMzCl — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 13, 2022

Witnesses say it took several hours for the police to arrive on the scene.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they searched the area before using police tape to block it off. Forensics and K9 dogs later arrived on the scene.

Hampton police on the scene near Codi Bigsby’s apartment (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)

About two hours after first arriving on the scene, police began clearing the area. Community members immediately began to search the same area.

