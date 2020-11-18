Hampton Roads Navy installations increase restrictions after rise in area COVID-19 cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy installations in Hampton Roads are buckling down and increasing restrictions in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Starting Wednesday, Navy installations will move into Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Charlie.

The order was issued Tuesday by Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, the commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. Area installations have been in HPCON Bravo since Sept. 23.

Cases have risen among both civilians and military members, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic wrote in a news release.

The increase in restrictions means military in the region must only travel from their homes to work, with exceptions for stops for essentials such as food, medicine and child care.

Dining in at restaurants will not be allowed, but personnel can still get take-out. Personnel also cannot use off-base services such as gyms and barbershops, but may continue to use them on-base.

Engaging in team sports, going to amusement parks, or attending parades and other celebratory gatherings is prohibited under HPCON Charlie.

Social gatherings at sailors’ homes cannot exceed 10 guests who don’t live there.

“The health and safety of our Navy family is our number one priority,” Rock said. “We’ve been fighting this virus for a long time, but we’ve still got some more work to do and can’t give in to fatigue. As we enter the holiday season, it’s more important than ever that we look out for each other and ensure our Sailors’ mental health and resiliency remains strong. Check in with one another often and take time to recharge.”

The travel restrictions don’t apply to leave and liberty travel for sailors. Those service members must get approval from their commanding officers first.

Personnel with questions should ask their chain of command.

