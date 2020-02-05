Hampton Roads to get 948 area code after region runs out of 757

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The “757” will soon include the “948”, at least when it comes to the area code.

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) announced Wednesday that it has approved the new 948 area code for the Hampton Roads region once there are no more phone numbers available with the 757 area code. That’s expected to happen late next year.

The 757 area code was created in 1996, when the 804 area code was nearing exhaustion.

The new 948 area code will only impact new numbers; existing 757 phone numbers will not change.

The SCC agreed with the findings released last year following a series of public hearings in the Hampton Roads region. The Commission determined the overlay option would be the least disruptive for customers in the region.

This is breaking news. This article will be updated.

