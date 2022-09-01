HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Hampton University marching band brought fanfare to the US Open tennis tournament in New York City.

The Hampton University Marching Force performance is part of the ‘HBCU Live’ entertainment which includes other Historically Black Colleges’ and Universities’ marching bands as well as DJs, food and beverages that capture the culture of these institutions.

The ‘HBCU Live’ program at the US Open, premiered last year at the tennis tournament in Queens, New York City.

Image credit: University Marching Force

Image credit: University Marching Force

Image credit: University Marching Force

Image credit: University Marching Force

Image credit: University Marching Force

Image credit: University Marching Force

The Hampton University Marching Force is made up of a large group of collegiate musicians and dancers who are known for their energetic style.

Based at Hampton University, the musical ensemble regularly dazzles audiences during halftime shows during collegiate football games and at MACY’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.