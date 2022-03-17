HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Hampton University president Dr. William R. Harvey has announced that the school will invite 50 to 100 Ukrainian and international students studying in Ukraine to continue their education in Hampton this summer.

The selected students will be able to attend classes on Hampton’s campus and receive free tuition as well as room and board for the 2022 summer session. They will also have the option to stay at Hampton and pay regular rates after the summer session.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Dr. Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Hampton extended a similar offer to the University of the Bahamas in 2019 after their campus was impacted by Hurricane Dorian.