Hampton University reaches agreement to give displaced University of Bahamas students free semester

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Hampton University announced an agreement Thursday with the University of Bahamas that would assist students and families impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The agreement between the universities would offer free enrollment, room and board to those affected for the upcoming fall semester, a release from Hampton University said. Students from the University of Bahamas can eventually stay at Hampton University after the semester is over “at regular rates for tuition.”

The agreement was shared as the Bahamas deal with the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands confirmed Wednesday evening that the death toll has reached 20.

Dorian’s impact on the Bahamas:

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career,” Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said, “helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Hurricane Dorian “decimated” parts of the Bahamas, according to the prime minister, as the now Category 3 hurricane begins to travel along the U.S. East Coast.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

“Hampton has been the educational choice for many Bahamians over its long history. I am grateful to President Harvey and university leadership on this demonstration of kindness and humanity to my home in our time of need,” Lawrence Rigby, 2014-2015 Student Government Association President from Nassau, New Providence, said in a statement. “Young Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama who are looking for the tools to rebuild their lives and our home will find them at Hampton.”

