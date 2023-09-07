RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Data collected by Virginia State Police shows the number of people killed each year in crashes across the Labor Day holiday weekend is slowly ticking upward.

Virginia State Police found that 13 people were killed in 10 crashes across the Commonwealth during the 2023 Labor Day holiday. Half of the crashes involved motorcycles, in which seven motorcycle drivers and passengers were killed.

April Sawyer, 39, of Mechanicsville, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson on Old Calvary Drive in Hanover Sunday afternoon when she attempted to turn, crossed into another lane and was killed in a head-on crash with a Tesla. VSP said the other deadly motorcycle crashes occurred in Virginia Beach, Nelson County, Scott County and Wise County.

This year, the 10 deadly crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach, and Campbell, Hanover, James City, Montgomery, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Rockbridge, Scott and Wythe counties.

People killed in crashes during Labor Day holiday 2022: 12

People killed in crashes during Labor Day holiday 2021: 10

“To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As demonstrated by the enforcement statistics from the holiday weekend, Virginia’s state troopers were on patrol doing everything we could to prevent crashes and encourage compliance with Virginia traffic laws. As we look to these final months of 2023, I cannot impress enough the importance for all Virginians to take traffic safety seriously and commit to saving lives on our highways.”

The 2023 Labor Day statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 4.

Virginia State Police is encouraging motorcycle drivers to take part in a free upcoming motorcycle assessment course to practice rider safety. Several courses are being offered across Virginia. Space is limited and signups can be found online here.