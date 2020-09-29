Happy Birthday, Virginia Capital Trail!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Trail is turning five on October 2!

The Virginia Capital Trail is offering free activities and virtual badges for the month of October. To kick off birthday celebrations, the foundation is inviting the public to complete outdoor activities, explore sites along the trail and earn virtual badges.

People waling on the Virginia Capital Trail.

To participate and earn badges you will need to complete five of the eight activities in celebration of the Trail turning five. The activities are to be completed between October 1st and 31st.

Activities include being active on the Capital Trail, engaging in environmental stewardship,

supporting local Trail businesses, completing a scavenger hunt, and more.