Happy Birthday, Virginia Capital Trail!

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Capital Trail

Virginia Capital Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Trail is turning five on October 2!

The Virginia Capital Trail is offering free activities and virtual badges for the month of October. To kick off birthday celebrations, the foundation is inviting the public to complete outdoor activities, explore sites along the trail and earn virtual badges.

People waling on the Virginia Capital Trail.

To participate and earn badges you will need to complete five of the eight activities in celebration of the Trail turning five. The activities are to be completed between October 1st and 31st.

Activities include being active on the Capital Trail, engaging in environmental stewardship,
supporting local Trail businesses, completing a scavenger hunt, and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events