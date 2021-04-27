Hardywood unveils new Virginia Tech craft lager

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Fans of the Virginia Tech Hokies will now have a new way to support their favorite college team.

In partnership with the Blacksburg school, Hardywood Park Craft Brewing has created its new “Fightin’ Hokies Lager.”

It’s described as “Clean, crisp and refreshing” and has a 5% ABV.

The best part? Proceeds will go towards supporting research and student scholarships.

The beer was six years in the making and even involved some trips to Munich, Germany.

The libation will be sold throughout the commonwealth.