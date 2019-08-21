Harmful algae bloom confirmed in Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The public is being advised to avoid parts of Lake Anna after reports of harmful algae bloom have been confirmed, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“The Upper and Middle Pamunkey Branches as well as the Upper North Anna Branch of Lake Anna,” VDH said in a release Wednesday.

Those areas experiencing a harmful algal bloom are Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

When numbers of algal cells in water increase it results in an algal bloom. VDH advises that people stay away from these areas in the lake until algae concentration levels have gone back to normal.

Photo: U.S. EPA

According to VDH, most algae is not harmful to people, wildlife or the environment, but some algae in Virginia can be dangerous.

Harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause the following:

Skin rashes

Upset stomach

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

The red dots on this interactive map represent the active algal bloom.

An interactive map provided by VDH shows the current areas capable of producing toxin harmful to humans, pets and fish.

To prevent any illnesses, people should avoid contact with the lake where water is green and/or an advisory is posted.

Find out more information on how to stay safe here.