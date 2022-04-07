STACKER — Last week, President Joe Biden ordered the temporary release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve as part of efforts to control gas prices that have spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following Biden’s announcement, the average U.S. gas price dropped six cents — a major improvement for concerned drivers at the pump.

However, as a result of heightened pressure on the Western Allies to impose sanctions on Russia amid evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the oil market remains volatile in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.

Below is a breakdown of how gas prices have changed in Virginia since Biden announced the order of oil from U.S. reserves, which cities have the most expensive gas and how the Commonwealth compares to other states in gas tax per gallon.

Virginia by the numbers

Current price: $4.06

Week change: -$0.07 (-1.7%)

Year change: +$1.34 (+49.3%)

Gas tax: $0.16 per gallon (#48 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.26 (3/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas in Virginia

Harrisonburg: $4.16 Washington, DC, (VA Only): $4.14 Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford: $4.14 Charlottesville: $4.09 Staunton-Waynesboro: $4.07 Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $4.07 Winchester: $4.04 Richmond-Petersburg: $4.03 Fredericksburg: $4.00 Bristol-Scott-Washington: $3.98 Roanoke: $3.98 Lynchburg: $3.96

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

Alaska: $0.0895 Hawaii: $0.16 Virginia: $0.162

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

Pennsylvania: $0.59 California: $0.53 Washington: $0.52

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Virginia using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of April 4, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.