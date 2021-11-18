Has the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner gone up in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The cost of an average Thanksgiving dinner in Virginia has increased since last year, but Virginians will still be able to feed their family for less than $7 per person.

According to an annual survey conducted by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of common grocery items found on the dinner table on Thanksgiving totals $63.66 for ten adults or $6.37 per person.

This is an increase of $3.33, or 5.52%, from 2020, a statistic that shouldn’t be surprising given that the cost of all food is up over 5% from last year, according to an October report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“While supply chain and workforce issues are plaguing all sectors of the economy, traditional Thanksgiving dinner ingredients are still readily available at grocery stores across Virginia,” said Elijah Griles, VFBF commodity specialist, in a media release. “Our farmers work hard to put food on Virginians’ tables, and despite the global pandemic and the challenges it has presented them, they have persevered. We are thankful for their work and the abundance they provide us during the Thanksgiving season.”

Ruckersville in Greene County, Virginia, had the highest statewide average total cost for dinner at $81.80, and Rockbridge County had the lowest with $45.29. While the prices of meat have increased this year, items such as potatoes, carrots, peas and cranberries are less expensive.

“Meat has seen increased retail prices recently, and turkey is no exception,” Griles explained. “This is largely a result of limited processing capacity due to worker shortages, a lack of trucks and a reduction in cold storage stocks as many consumers have demanded smaller birds and purchased turkeys earlier than before.”

According to the results of the survey, the average price for many Thanksgiving staples are as follows:

Sixteen-pound turkey $25.17

Four-pound bone-in ham $8.47

One gallon of whole milk $3.22

Frozen peas $1.22

Frozen green beans $1.24

Three pounds of sweet potatoes $2.80

Five-pound bag of russet potatoes $3.45

Fresh celery $1.56

Fresh carrots $.89

Two pie shells $2.36

Whipping cream $1.63

Canned pumpkin pie filling $3.44

Fresh cranberries $2.30

Stuffing mix $2.75

One dozen dinner rolls $3.17

The survey, based on one done by the American Farm Bureau Federation, has been conducted annually by the Virginia Farm Bureau since 2004. Volunteers shopped online and at 33 grocery stores around the state, without the use of any promotional sales or coupons. Data was collected from Oct. 26 through Nov. 8, a few weeks before most grocery stores begin marking down whole frozen turkeys. More information about the AFBF survey can be found at fb.org/newsroom.