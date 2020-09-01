Have you been impacted by changes to USPS? Virginia’s attorney general wants to hear from you

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring is asking Virginia residents and businesses to speak out if they have experienced the impacts of recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

On Monday morning, Herring’s office announced they have a new dedicated email address where Virginians can report their experience with USPS since changes went into effect.

In August, President Donald Trump admitted that he is starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

AG Herring has filed a suit to stop and reverse changes the Trump Administration made to USPS. Now, Herring wants to hear from Virginians and Virginia businesses that have been impacted by Trump’s changes. He also encourages anyone who works for USPS to reach out to his office.

“Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes,” Herring said in a release. “If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us.”

Examples of information Attorney General Herring is looking for:

Delays in receiving medication

Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment

Late receipt bills

Late receipt of official government notices

Delayed receipt of packages

To contact Herring, you can send an email to USPS@oag.state.va.us or by phone at (804) 786-2071.