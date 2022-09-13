RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you didn’t receive the last summer P-EBT benefit issued on August 25, you’re not alone. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) said a card processing issue caused many households to miss out on the last payment.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said the issue has been expedited, and to resolve the issue, some households will automatically be issued a new card to the address provided by the student’s school district.

Those with cards that are not working do not need to take any action, as a replacement is already on the way, and the VDSS said any further action could delay the processing of benefits. All replacement cards are expected to be delivered by Sept. 30.

Anyone who has not received a new card by Sept. 30 is asked to call the P-EBT call center at 1-866-513-1414.