HCA Virginia: Keep up your Christmas lights through January to support healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In case you were dreading taking down all of your Christmas lights now that the holidays are over, you now have an excuse to procrastinate that chore a little longer.

HCA Virginia is calling on everyone to leave their holiday lights up through Jan. 31 to honor those working on the frontlines in healthcare battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Caldwell, the Assistant Vice President of Communications for HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, says leaving those Christmas lights up can help spread a message of unity and support for healthcare heroes working tirelessly during the pandemic.

If you decide to participate, you are encouraged to take a picture of your lights and post them on your social media accounts using the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes and tag your local healthcare facility.

They also encourage anyone who personally knows someone fighting the virus in hospitals, doctors offices or even at home — to say thank you for what they have gone through since last March.

“They’re working extra shifts, they’re standing by bedsides, they’re connecting families to these patients through FaceTime,” Caldwell said. “It’s just a visible way to let these folks know that they’re not alone in this frontline battle with COVID and those of us in the community are behind them 100%.”