HCA Virginia Physicians now offering telehealth options

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia Physicians announced Tuesday that it will begin offering telehealth options for all affiliated outpatient practices in central Virginia.
Patients can have a “real-time visit” with their provider from home by just using their phone or computer, HCA Virginia Physicians said in a release, and then the provider will determine if the person should have a telehealth visit. The program offers visits for all specialties in physician practices affiliated with HCA Virginia Physicians in central Virginia, including Spotsylvania and northern Virginia.
“Our number one priority remains caring for those in our community, be it for concerns related to COVID-19, routine annual care, or other health issues our patients will continue to experience. We want everyone to know we remain open and ready to serve you, be it through telehealth or an in-person appointment,” Suzanne Bergamo, division vice president for HCA Healthcare’s Physician Services Group, said in a statement.
The telehealth program works with four platforms: Healow, Apple FaceTime, Google Duo and WebEx Meetings. Healow is part of HCA Virginia Physicians’ secure patient portal. Learn more here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you lost your job due to coronavirus
- Actualizaciones de coronavirus: Número de casos de COVID-19 en Virginia supera los 3,000
- Empleado de GRTC da positivo por COVID-19
- Social distance ‘tailgating’
- WATCH: Police dept. uses eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal start of coronavirus curfew