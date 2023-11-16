LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just a week after a state Senate win, Republican Del. John McGuire announced he would be challenging U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) for the GOP nomination in the race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in 2024.

Republicans who lost to McGuire in Virginia’s Senate District 10 primary, Duane Adams — chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors — and Sandy Brindley, released a joint statement on Wednesday condemning McGuire’s announcement.

“John McGuire pledged on the campaign trail that he would be a voice for the 10th Senate District, and that he would hold the line for our values in the Senate. He lied,” the statement reads. “This is an insult to every person in the 10th Senate District that put their faith in John McGuire. Instead of continuing to climb the political ladder for his own personal ambition, and primarying America’s most conservative Congressman, Mr. McGuire should drop out of the race, apologize to his constituents, and be the leader we need in Richmond.”

McGuire, a former Navy SEAL and state delegate since 2018, said his decision to challenge Good was a result of Good’s failure to maintain the Republican legislative majorities in Virginia.

“I appreciate anyone who wants to serve in office, but our current Congressman has failed us time and time again,” McGuire wrote in his message. “He’s more focused on getting on the news and serving himself than on serving the people.”

McGuire’s challenge of Good sets up an ultra-conservative battle for the 5th Congressional District’s Republican candidate.