FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that happened over the weekend.

On May 7, at 8:27 a.m., police responded to the 7200 block of Route 50, John S. Mosby Highway, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

A 2015 Chevrolet Trax was heading east on Route 50 when it crossed a double-solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Ford Escape, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 29-year-old Jensen B. Hoover, of Winchester. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Hoover later died as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford was a 34-year-old woman who also suffered life-threatening conditions as a result of the crash and was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt and her condition is unknown at this time.

Three passengers in the Ford, a 5-year-old female, an 11-year-old male and a 12-year-old male all suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and were also taken to the hospital. All three were wearing seatbelts and their condition is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.