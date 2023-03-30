There are dos and don'ts when it comes to bringing bags (and more) to Nationals Park in DC.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Nationals take on the the Atlanta Braves in their 2023 season opener. Whether you’re heading to the game on March 30 or plan to be at Nats Park at any point in the season, here’s what you need to know about the bag policy.

As a general start, if you take any bag that’s larger than a clutch, it has to be clear, and it has to be plastic, vinyl, or PVC. If you have a diaper bag with you or a medical bag, the policy says you can use the ADA/Family lanes at the Center Field and Home Plate gates of the ballpark.

The Washington Nationals website provides this additional, specific guidance for bags that are OK:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 16” by 16” by 8” (e.g., clear tote bags, one-gallon plastic freezer bag (i.e., Ziploc bag), etc.); provided, however that buckles, grommets, hardware or other décor may not conceal any part of the bag.

Small non-clear clutch bags measuring 5” by 7” by ¾” or smaller, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the ballpark with one of the clear plastic bag options described above.

Now, for bags that aren’t allowed:

Any non-clear bag larger than 5” by 7” by ¾”; provided, however, that on the day of purchase, non-clear bags larger than 5” by 7” by ¾” purchased during the game or event inside the Nationals Baseball Stadium Complex* will be tagged and permitted for that day only

Backpacks (including, without limitation, clear backpacks); provided, however, that on the day of purchase, backpacks purchased during the game or event inside the Nationals Baseball Stadium Complex will be tagged and permitted for that day only

Soft-sided coolers, hard coolers or ice chests

Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Camera bags

Any clear or non-clear bag larger than 16” by 16” by 8”

For more information about items that aren’t allowed, you can check out the Nationals Guest Conduct Policy.