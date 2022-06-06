RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ID requirements for getting on domestic flights will change for Virginians in less than a year, and the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles wants people to be prepared.
Virginians taking a domestic flight must have a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or ID card, or another federally accepted form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, by May 3, 2023.
On Monday, acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia Chuck Burke reminded travelers of the deadline at Richmond International Airport.
“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” Burke said in a statement.
According to the DMV, more than 2.5 million Virginians have already obtained a REAL ID complaint credential.
The DMV provided a list of tips to help travelers prepare:
- Determine if You Need a REAL ID: If you have a valid U.S. passport or other acceptable ID, or don’t fly or access secure federal facilities, you may not need a REAL ID. Check out the full list of acceptable forms of ID at dmvNOW.com/REALID.
- Avoid the Rush: It is human nature to wait until the last minute. Since you have 11 months to plan ahead, schedule your REAL ID appointment over the next several months and avoid the crowds in 2023. You can also visit DMV Connect.
- Complete Your Application Online: Federal requirements stipulate you must visit DMV in person to obtain your REAL ID, but you can do a lot of the legwork from home by completing your REAL ID driver’s license application online up to 30 days prior to your visit. The online application will also help you determine the correct documents needed to apply. Which brings us to our next tip …
- Gather the Correct Documents: Visit dmvNOW.com/REALID for an abundance of resources to help you prepare. Federal requirements outline which documents are necessary, but, for most folks, they are pretty easy to gather.