RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ID requirements for getting on domestic flights will change for Virginians in less than a year, and the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles wants people to be prepared.

Virginians taking a domestic flight must have a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or ID card, or another federally accepted form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, by May 3, 2023.

On Monday, acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia Chuck Burke reminded travelers of the deadline at Richmond International Airport.

“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” Burke said in a statement.

(Photo by Tim Corley/WRIC)

According to the DMV, more than 2.5 million Virginians have already obtained a REAL ID complaint credential.

The DMV provided a list of tips to help travelers prepare: