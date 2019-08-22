Health Alert: Potential Hepatitis A exposure at two Newport News restaurants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A person who handles food at two Newport News restaurants was recently diagnosed with hepatitis A. The Peninsula Health Department has issued an alert for anyone who ate at either place.

The alert is for anyone who ate or drank at the Kebab House at 980 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. between August 2 and August 13 or the Sunrise Pizzeria at 10158 Jefferson Avenue between August 6 through August 10. There is a chance you could have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Health officials say there is no indication the food products were the source of the infection but they aren’t taking any risks.

Important information from the health department:

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver. It can be spread by direct contact with another person who has the infection, by consuming contaminated food or drink, or by touching surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus. The classic symptom of Hepatitis A is jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or the eyes. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools. Symptoms develop 15-50 days after exposure to the virus. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of Hepatitis A, you should contact your medical provider immediately.

According to health officials, anyone who has not been infected with hepatitis A previously or has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A can become infected.

If you are showing symptoms, health officials say you should stay home from work or school.

If you have any questions related to hepatitis A or the vaccine, contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7427 or your local health department. For more information, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/hav/.