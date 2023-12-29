RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a steady increase in influenza activity in Virginia, with a peak in the most recently reported week.
The report — which covers the week ending on Saturday, Dec. 23 — labeled Virginia as having a “Very High” influenza-like illness (ILI) activity level.
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), emergency department and urgent care visits for flu-like illnesses in Virginia made up 6.9% of total visits during the week ending on Dec. 23. For young children and school-aged children that percentage was even higher at 14.7% and 13.2% of all visits.
During the week ending on Dec. 23, Virginia received 2,646 positive confirmatory lab reports. So far over the 2023-24 flu season, there have been 7,636 reported infections with one influenza-associated pediatric death.
Seven of the total 26 influenza outbreaks during the 2023-24 flu season occurred on the week of Dec. 23.