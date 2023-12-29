RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a steady increase in influenza activity in Virginia, with a peak in the most recently reported week.

The report — which covers the week ending on Saturday, Dec. 23 — labeled Virginia as having a “Very High” influenza-like illness (ILI) activity level.

Weekly US Map: Influenza Summary Update for the week ending on Dec. 23, 2023. (Courtesy of the CDC)

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), emergency department and urgent care visits for flu-like illnesses in Virginia made up 6.9% of total visits during the week ending on Dec. 23. For young children and school-aged children that percentage was even higher at 14.7% and 13.2% of all visits.

During the week ending on Dec. 23, Virginia received 2,646 positive confirmatory lab reports. So far over the 2023-24 flu season, there have been 7,636 reported infections with one influenza-associated pediatric death.

Seven of the total 26 influenza outbreaks during the 2023-24 flu season occurred on the week of Dec. 23.