Health officials confirm 3 cases of vaping-related lung illness in Virginia

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Marshfield, Mass. Illinois health officials are reporting what could be United States’ first death tied to vaping. In a Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health says a person who recently vaped died after being hospitalized with “severe respiratory illness.” The agency didn’t give any other information about the patient, including a name or where the person lived. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since the end of June, there have been nearly 100 possible cases of severe respiratory illness across the country that health officials believe could be linked to e-cigarette product use, vaping or dabbing. According to the Virginia Department of Health, three cases have been confirmed in the commonwealth.

As of Aug. 22, 2019, 94 possible cases have been reported in at least 14 states. The health department said all patients reported vaping prior to feeling ill.

Some symptoms include “gradual onset of cough, shortness of breath, or fatigue,” the VDH said. A few patients also reported gastrointestinal illness — including vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue — across the country.

While patients did not improve with antibiotics or have clinical indications of an infection, several “have responded positively to steroid therapies,” according to the VDH.

Two of three confirmed cases in Virginia have come from the northern region of the state and the other case was reported in the southwest region.

