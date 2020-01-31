RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Health officials are investigating another possible case of the novel coronavirus in northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the possible case on Thursday, bringing the total of pending possible cases in northern Virginia to two. A student at George Mason University is still waiting for test results after exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

In Central Virginia, two patients previously tested negative for the virus.

Additionally, one patient in Washington, D.C. is currently being tested as a possible case. Two other patients previously tested negative.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

China as of Friday morning counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December. No deaths have been reported outside China.

The new virus has now infected more people globally than were sickened during the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, a cousin of the new virus. For both viruses, patients with compromised immune systems are most at risk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

