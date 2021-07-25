Hearing for Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy charged in Isiah Brown shooting postponed

Photo of Isiah Brown, a Virginia man shot multiple times by a deputy who mistook the phone he was holding for a gun. (Photo credit: The Cochran Firm)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first appearance in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court for a sheriff’s deputy charged in the April shooting of Isiah Brown has been postponed to September.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reported Saturday that David Matthew Turbyfill, 23, will now be arraigned on a felony reckless handling of a firearm charge on September 10.

Turbyfill shot Brown multiple times on April 21. Turbyfill was the deputy that responded to Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania and came upon Brown, who was on the phone with 911 dispatch. Footage of the incident shows Turbyfill commanding Brown to put down his gun multiple times before opening fire. Brown was found to be unarmed. Brown survived and spent multiple weeks recovering in a local hospital before being sent home.

The case is being prosecuted by the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors and two circuit court judges in Spotsylvania have recused themselves from this case.