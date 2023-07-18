FORT A.P. HILL, Va. (WRIC) — The United States Army has issued a “Noise Alert” for the Fort A.P. Hill military base that will last all week.

According to a spokesperson for the garrison, residents in the area may hear loud noises, see low-flying aircraft and hear other training noises.

Summer serge military training will be conducted from Tuesday, July 18, until Sunday, July 23.

Low cloud cover could enhance noise and vibrations. Some training exercises may be conducted as late as midnight.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact the Fort A.P. Hill Public Affairs Office at 804-621-9287.