RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia fuel assistance program will soon accept applications to help families pay their heating bills this winter. Applications open on October 11.

They can be completed through Virginia’s CommonHelp portal or by mailing a completed form to your local social services office. The Hanover County Department of Social Services said it would merely provide a supplement rather than cover all winter heating costs.

The Virginia Department of Social Services only makes the assistance available to residents who make less than 150% of the federal poverty level, as shown in the table below.

Income guidelines to establish federal poverty level. Multiply the sum shown above for your household size by 1.5 to check if you qualify.

